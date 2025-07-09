Taurus Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025:

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges cannot make you fall Be diplomatic in the love life and realistic at the office. Your financial status permits smart investment decisions. No major health issues also exist today. Taurus Horoscope Today: No major health issues also exist today.

Stay happy in the love affair and consider new tasks at work that permit smart performance. Both health and wealth are positive today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Today is crucial in terms of romance. Your parents will approve of the relationship and you should also be ready to give up your stubborn nature for happiness. However, some females will see issues in the relationship in the form of an ex-lover or third-party interference. You should also be careful not to fall into office romance which may impact the current relationship. Shower affection on the lover and also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a good relationship with the management and seniors. Your attitude will work out in team work while those who are new in the organization must be careful when expressing ideas at team meetings. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be extremely careful about the entries. Do not let the management look down upon you and always prove loyal to the job. Some responsibilities will make you work additional hours and some professionals will also be successful in getting a promotion.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be sincere while handling wealth today. Though you will see fortune flowing into life from different sources it is good to keep a tab on the expenses. You may settle financial issues with a friend or sibling. The second part of the day is good to donate to charity. Some females will invest in real estate or even buy electronic appliances. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships when it comes to finance.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good today and some people will also be relieved from previous ailments. However, be careful about minor infections associated with the ears, eyes, and nose. Seniors may require medical attention for bone-related issues while those with a history of cardiac illness may have complications in the second part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)