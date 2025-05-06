Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
That one zodiac sign will receive cosmic luck this week, as per Kyle Thomas's predictions

BySoumi Pyne
May 06, 2025 07:28 PM IST

The cosmic force is shifting this week from May 4-10, 2025. Let's read about that one zodiac sign with cosmic luck as per Kyle Thomas's predictions.

lso The cosmic force is shifting this week from May 4-10, 2025. While the zodiac weather this week stirs deep emotions and soul-searching for many, Capricorn stands at the threshold of cosmic abundance. If there’s one sign that’s likely to receive the universe’s golden touch, it’s this grounded earth sign.

Capricorn(Freepik)
Capricorn(Freepik)

Also Read Monthly Horoscope for May 2025: Predictions for every zodiac sign

According to astrologer Kyle Thomas, "Capricorn, you're a zodiac sign that likes to have their finances in order. You’re a master strategist in many ways and you know that saving and planning for the long term are the methods for success."

That very dedication is about to pay off. In recent months, Capricorns have felt a “greater intensity around money and resources, as well as what you place value and worth on and own.” Now, this intense focus is unlocking new channels of wealth, success, and self-worth.

Also Read 3 zodiac signs with new beginnings at the beginning of May 2025, as per Kyle Thomas

Capricorns who have already laid a strong foundation may find that “their empire of gold” is expanding. And for those still striving, the cosmos is offering a turning point — a chance to rewrite the rules and align with abundance like never before.

This week, luck isn’t just chance — it’s the reward for Capricorn’s strategy, discipline, and vision.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
