That one zodiac sign will receive cosmic luck this week, as per Kyle Thomas's predictions

The cosmic force is shifting this week from May 4-10, 2025. While the zodiac weather this week stirs deep emotions and soul-searching for many, Capricorn stands at the threshold of cosmic abundance. If there's one sign that's likely to receive the universe's golden touch, it's this grounded earth sign. Capricorn

According to astrologer Kyle Thomas, "Capricorn, you're a zodiac sign that likes to have their finances in order. You’re a master strategist in many ways and you know that saving and planning for the long term are the methods for success."

That very dedication is about to pay off. In recent months, Capricorns have felt a “greater intensity around money and resources, as well as what you place value and worth on and own.” Now, this intense focus is unlocking new channels of wealth, success, and self-worth.

Capricorns who have already laid a strong foundation may find that “their empire of gold” is expanding. And for those still striving, the cosmos is offering a turning point — a chance to rewrite the rules and align with abundance like never before.

This week, luck isn’t just chance — it’s the reward for Capricorn’s strategy, discipline, and vision.