The Beaver Moon, or the last supermoon of 2024 is likely to bring a change to each zodiac sign. Let's find how

November 15, 2024, is the time to welcome the last supermoon of the year, the Full Beaver Moon. This is a perfect moment to gather inner strength for the colder months. According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, the moon will reach its brightest in the U.S. on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 4:28 p.m. ET. The last supermoon of 2024 or the beaver moon of November will likely influence you based on your zodiac sign.(NASA/Michael DeMocker)

Why is November's Full Moon a Supermoon?

November's full moon is a supermoon, meaning it’s closer to Earth in its orbit and looks larger and brighter than usual, according to NASA. Known as the Beaver Moon, this will be the fourth and last supermoon in this rare series.

Why is November's Full moon called a Beaver moon?

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, November's full moon is called the Beaver Moon because this is when beavers settle into their lodges after gathering food for winter. The fur trade era in North America was the prime time to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready coats.

Other sources have different names for this full moon, such as the Digging Moon, Deer Rutting Moon, or Frost/Freezing Moon. Each symbolizes animals preparing for winter and the seasonal shift.

How will the Beaver Moon 2024 influence each zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on your finances. You may experience a change in income, like getting a raise, starting a side job, or receiving a new job offer. You could also make a significant payment around this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big changes are coming, Taurus. You might experience major endings or breakthroughs, especially in your relationships. Now is the time to let go of the past and anything not bringing you happiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take some time to reflect. You may need to face past fears, anxieties, and baggage. This could also be a time of major shifts in your health, so if needed, speak with a specialist or therapist.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expect changes in your social circle. You may attend a big event or reach a milestone. You could also experience someone leaving your life, but new connections may come in, changing your path forever.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s your time to shine. This full moon may bring attention to your career, ambitions, and public image. A new job, promotion, or recognition could come your way, or you might decide to change your professional direction.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may achieve success in a long-distance project or travel, and some of you might even consider moving or studying abroad. It’s a time to celebrate any educational milestones.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Take a closer look at your relationship. If things are going well, expect more intimacy. However, if things are rocky, a big decision or even a separation may be on the horizon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Prepare for an important moment with your partner. You may make major decisions to deepen your relationship, like moving in together or getting engaged. If you’re looking for a business partner, you may find the perfect match.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Get ready for a busy time. This full moon could bring a major change to your job or daily responsibilities. If you're leaving a job, now is the time to search for something better suited to your skills and schedule.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Expect defining moments in your life. The full moon may bring a surge of energy to your love life, creativity, or hobbies. If you're single, this could be the time to meet someone special.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A big change may be coming. You might move, renovate, or make a major change in your home. If you're dealing with real estate, you may get news you need to handle. Family matters could also require your attention.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time to expand your mind. This full moon could bring focus to your communication skills, ideas, and intellectual pursuits. You might release a major project or reach new people with your ideas. Educational opportunities are also favoured.