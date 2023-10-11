The Strength card : Here are the meanings of both upright and reversed in matters of love, career and health

Upward Key meanings: Power, energy, action, courage, magnanimity; also complete success and honours.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reversed Key meanings: Despotism, abuse of power, weakness, discord, sometimes even disgrace.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Predictions for October 8 to 14 2023

Description of Strength Card

Strength, the ninth card in the Major Arcana of the tarot deck, represents a range of attributes in addition to physical strength. The card's title and imagery clearly convey qualities like courage, remaining calm under pressure, and working with others while overlooking their flaws. When this card appears in a reading, it signifies that you'll encounter challenges in various aspects of your life, such as love, work, or relationships, which will require patience and endurance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Daily Tarot Predictions for October 11, 2023

In Tarot, the Strength card represents vigour and courage. It evokes the fiery determination of a lion, symbolizing fearlessness. The primary imagery includes a woman with a lemniscate (a figure-eight shape symbolizing eternity), a lion, and a crown of roses floating above her head.

The Harmony of Strength Tarot Card

The Strength card showcases the idea of taming nature's wild side with our gentler, more acceptable selves. This concept extends to our inner selves and feminine aspects. It suggests that to achieve harmony in the world, we should not suppress our instinctual nature but refine and bring it to consciousness. This feminine force can encourage cooperation and balance, helping to soothe turbulent energies and promote goodwill among people.

Strength Tarot Card and Inner Control

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Strength card advises you to assertively manage yourself and differentiate between your own desires and higher wisdom. It emphasizes the importance of aligning with your intuition, even when it conflicts with your ego's desires. The card encourages you to expect the same from others in similar situations. It reminds you that to raise others' standards, you must first elevate your own. Be a positive example to inspire and encourage those around you.

Upright meaning in matters of love, finances, career and health

In its upright position, the Strength card signifies strength, courage, persuasion, and patience. It emphasizes achieving success through inner strength rather than external force. It encourages maintaining a calm, logical, and optimistic demeanour even in the face of challenging situations.

Strength in Love and Relationships

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In love readings, the Strength card suggests passionate and intense relationships. It may indicate strong emotions, including jealousy and resentment. However, it can also symbolize compassion and inner strength, enabling a better understanding of your partner's desires and anxieties. The card can signify a confident and self-assured approach to love.

Strength in Finance- Regarding finances, the Strength card advises caution in spending and making wise financial decisions. It suggests the potential for professional growth and rewards but reminds you to remain emotionally balanced and self-assured.

Strength in Career- In career readings, the Strength card encourages you to believe in yourself and make decisive moves. It implies that you possess the skills and potential for success. This card emphasizes assertive control over your circumstances and promotes self-assurance in professional endeavours.

Strength in Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to health, the Strength card is a positive sign. It indicates good health, physical fitness, and the balance between body and mind. It encourages lifestyle changes, emphasizing self-control and improved well-being.

Reversed Strength

In its reversed position, the Strength card suggests limited influence over behaviour and uncontrolled energy. This may lead to pettiness, fragility, and abuse of authority. It's crucial to remain patient, protect yourself, and wait for this challenging phase to pass.

Reversed Strength in Love -In love readings, the reversed Strength card can indicate codependency in a relationship, with partners struggling to maintain independence. It may also signify emerging controlling behaviours, making it essential to maintain a balanced partnership.

Reversed Strength in Finance- Financially, reversed Strength warns against impulsive spending and advises maintaining financial discipline. It suggests insecurity and the need to avoid making hasty financial decisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reversed Strength in Career- In career readings, the reversed Strength card cautions against allowing fear and self-doubt to hinder your professional progress. It highlights the importance of self-confidence and self-belief in advancing your career.

Reversed Strength in Health- In terms of health, reversed Strength may suggest a lack of self-control and unhealthy habits. It encourages addressing these behaviours one step at a time and emphasizes the importance of self-discipline.

One-Card Pull for Strength- A one-card pull provides quick and straightforward answers in the form of "Yes" or "No." For the Strength card:

Timing with the Strength Card

The Strength card indicates it's time to master your emotions, believe in yourself, and take decisive action. Have the confidence to stand out in your career, maintain financial discipline, and prioritize your well-being. Trust your instincts and strive for a balanced, healthier lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regenerate

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!