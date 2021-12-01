Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 01: Avoid junk eating habits!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Self–effacing and sympathetic, you are the person who is head over heels helping others, which sometimes affect your own mental health too. You experience the world through giant magnifying glasses. Being related to "earth" you embody its reliability, structure and pragmatic elements within you. Mercury your ruling planet represents the exchange of Information and the flex of your mental agility. You symbolize pure intentions and strong independence. You love to analyze situations people and things around you before making any conclusions. If planning to travel the best times are here.

Virgo Finance Today

Congratulations! A pretty penny is on the charts now. You have the knack for convincing people with your great skills. It is also a good time to invest in property and land. Focus on your positive attributes and remember chance favours the prepared minds.

Virgo Family Today

There is some family gathering or celebration with some good news on the way soon. You may be drenched in unconditional love with no arguments and happiness around.

Virgo Career Today

"The glass ceiling" is what is preventing you from achieving your desired /dream job and taking you towards a dead end. Be wary of people as all that glitters is not gold. Remember hard work is the key and no shortcut can take you to the top.

Virgo Health Today

Ruled by the fifth "throat chakra" you tend to engage yourself in public speaking. The solar Chakra governing the digestive system and intestine can bring some minor troubles of not being taken care of properly. So avoid eating outside and be a little cautious.

Virgo Love Life Today

"Love" saves your day. The unconditional love and support you received from your partner are what may provide your strength to go against all odds and fight the troubled times to come back stronger together. You may surely feel the vibe and realize the meaning of what a match made in heaven stands for.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

