Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Be careful on the financial front!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Being known as "the perfectionist" you can be meticulous and single-minded in your pursuit of improvement. You are great at every work you do but remember your high standards can make you overly critical and judgmental towards others. Your confidence has taken quite a beating. Always diving into your deep thoughts, you can have a negative impact on your mental health and be drowned by the worries. As a naturally shy and reserved sign, you can have a hard time opening up and be misunderstood by others easily for always being upright.

Virgo Finance Today

Not a very sunny day on the financial front. There seems no gain, no loss situation for you. You may be able to afford the necessities easily but for the luxuries, you will have to wait for a little. Continue to work hard in the right direction and you may soon see the results.

Virgo Family Today

You are the "pride and joy" of your parents' eyes, dear! Your actions might make your parents feel proud and praise you till the end. Keep walking on the same track and the bond will grow stronger with time. You can prove to be a role model for the siblings, soon.

Virgo Career Today

You are the blazing sun! Make others stare at your dazzling performance on the professional front. Your perfect, professionalism, and focus is what speaks and shows through your work right. You set the bar high and proved again that yes you are a Virgo always focused and perfect.

Virgo Health Today

Engage in fitness activities more. If feeling tired go for some massage and have hot water baths. Be out of stress and pay attention to yourself also. Your being healthy is the first step on the road to success. Remember to eat well while working!

Virgo Love Life Today

Being too focused on work, you somehow let your love life suffer a little, dear. Learn to balance your professional and personal life and that will save your day. Don't always hang the moon to your partner!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

