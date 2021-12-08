Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: We see new sources of income

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may be motivated to work hard to gain a stronger position in life. Positive energies are likely to surround you, which may inspire you to look ahead at better times. Proper communication may be the key to your success. Surrounding yourself with creative people is likely to show its effect on you. Making independent yet significant decisions have now become an easy task for you. Devote time to finish pending assignments or they are likely to pile up and create unnecessary troubles for you. Try to complete one task before taking up another - that way you can enjoy the fruits of your labour. Take time out to rest and relax. Right now, is the perfect time to travel to unexplored destinations, which might rejuvenate you.

Virgo Finance Today

The day promises to be bright on your economic front. Your expenses may rise but your side business is likely to take care of it. New sources of income may come your way. You are likely to receive profits from an immovable asset.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may face some ups and downs. There may be confrontations amongst family members over trivial matters. However, patiently handling the situation may restore normalcy. Children may bring joy with their activities.

Virgo Career Today

The day is promising on your professional front. You may perform very well in handling extra responsibilities, which is likely to impress your seniors. Promotion can be on the cards. Those wanting a switch of job can now give it a serious thought.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you might experience some stomach-related ailments. Ignoring the warning signs of the body might aggravate the condition. Proper medical care, a nutritious diet and light exercises may bring you back on track.

Virgo Love Life Today

Prioritizing work over your love life can create rifts in your romantic relationship. This could give rise to emotional turmoil and affect both, you and your beloved in a negative way. Understanding each other's needs may strengthen your ties and bring you closer.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Violet

