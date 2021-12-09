Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Take a pause and meditate

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you rule the world with your perfectionism. For you, surviving becomes difficult when things and people around you are not organized and managed the way you want them to be. This at times brings out your finicky side to the world. Therefore, today you must bear with the imperfections of this not so perfect world. Because this could be a little challenging day for you especially at the beginning. Things will be better by noon.

Virgo Finance Today

Today, you will be feeling attracted to invest in some lucrative investment plans that might be speculative and need a lot of calculation before investing. Therefore, think before taking any big action. Good day for signing up for a new business proposition.

Virgo Family Today

You always crave family support and understanding. And, today is a great day to witness it. You will have a peaceful environment at home today but some small health issues of an elderly family member can be a matter of your concern.

Virgo Career Today

Dear Virgo, please try to understand that everything can't be achieved in a single day. Therefore, don't have big expectations and don't be so mad about achieving your goals single-handedly. Take the support and advice from your co-workers and work on an assignment collectively.

Virgo Health Today

You are concerned about everything that is going around in the world and this is what makes a big toll on your physical as well as mental wellbeing. Take a pause, meditate and spend some good time in nature by indulging in its beauty. This will help your mental health.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are an extremely caring and loving personality, but today your partner might be feeling some need of personal space from you. Try to give what they ask for better understanding and transparency in the relationship. Overall, a good day in love is predicted.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026