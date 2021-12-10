Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Push your limits

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

"Life is a box full of mysterious surprises, you never know what you're going to get next! Welcome the new opportunities with open arms. It may strike you in quite a different way than expected, you may feel uncertain and the unknown can be difficult to navigate. Whatever it may be, don't force yourself in making a hasty decision. Take your time and let your heart guide the way. Follow your heart and do what's right for you leaving everyone else out of it.

Virgo Finance Today

You have a knack for minting money through your deep involvement with work and obsession with perfection. You may soon be the top choice of your field, being famous and renowned for your excellent services. Put the seat belt tight Virgo, it's time to make fortune soon.

Virgo Family Today

Family gives that feeling of complete relaxation and surrender. A place with people around whom you can take all your masks off. Come home to your family, Virgo. Allow others and yourself to find the space to be comfortable and feel being loved.

Virgo Career Today

Work hard! Push your limits. The sheer magnitude of it all may intimidate you at first but once you hit the action you almost won't know what hit you. Be a little careful about people around you as someone close may stab you in the back to make you move out of the race.

Virgo Health Today

Don't lose sleep over the 'unavailability'. Your silence may make you more worked up mentally. Don't feel bad speaking your mind out. Remember you can't fix things from outside so work on balancing your own energy and focus on your health.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your silent support may mean the world to your partner. Give them space they need to assimilate their thoughts, don't force things. Deepen your bonds by showing trust and faith in them. You might feel the love reigniting again.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

