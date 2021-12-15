Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 15: Be careful with your finances

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Tiredness is of two types: one when you require rest and the other when you require peace. Don’t try to live up to someone else’s expectations and to please them rather than adhere to your own goals and dreams you are someone who wants to please but if you don’t please yourself then, any accomplishment will ultimately feel very hollow. It’s high time for you on finding the best way to fine - tune yourself to be more receptive and connected to the powerful positive energies inside you. Work on that now!

Virgo Finance Today

You may feel having the bottom dollar left with you. Your finances appear to be drying up and you may feel like hitting the rock bottom soon. You must be careful and do something about it. Don’t worry, this shall pass too!

Virgo Family Today

God has blessed you with the greatest masterpiece – family. You may not be blessed with the expensive materials but treasure your loved ones every day and you will have all that you are wishing for. As blessings have their own magical way to connect with the universe.

Virgo Career Today

There can be ‘chaos and commotion’ at the workplace. In such times stability and harmony plays the lead role. Big things may happen to you on the career front. Make time to connect with the seniors as it may help you in future. Be confident with your ideas and creations and you may rule the hearts.

Virgo Health Today

Long working hours can take a toll on your health. Remember to relax your brain and muscles or you may feel stiffness in your body. Drink some herbal tea or detox water to feel fresh and energized again.

Virgo Love Life Today

Together since time immemorial, may get you the feels. Pay attention, it maybe time for your bare essentials in a bag back and let your sense guide you about your choice. Remember there is nothing right and nothing wrong in love. Every thing happens for a reason and every reason has a back story and feeling attached. It depends upon you whether to find it or not.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

