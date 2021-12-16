Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 16: Professional front looks bright

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your clear thinking and logical reasoning may help you make wise decisions and life choices. You may prioritize your relationships over everything else and may make sure your loved ones are involved in each and every aspect of your life. Your straightforward nature may positively bring you others' attention. However, your qualities of being demanding and impatient are likely to spoil all the fun. With a renewed sense of enthusiasm, you may be able to turn difficult situations into stepping stones towards success. Sometimes, you need to surrender to your heart's desires to get things done in time. Students may now find it easy to get admission to prestigious colleges or universities of their choice. Travelling with family to an exotic destination may turn out to be a costly affair.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial situation might be a bit uncertain today, as you are likely to face some cash crunch. Planning a monthly budget carefully and taking into account all of your monthly expenditures may help you stay afloat in money matters.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to handle your relationships with care. Your cheerful disposition may keep family members entertained. Spending time with siblings may bring happiness. An atmosphere of serenity may prevail at home.

Virgo Career Today

Your professional front looks very bright today. Your enthusiasm may land you leadership opportunities at work, which may be followed by a raise in salary and promotion. A trip to a foreign land is also on the cards for you.

Virgo Health Today

You might experience breathing problems due to allergies, but you may be able to bounce back to good health soon. Some of you might be in an irritable mood. Try calming techniques to improve your overall wellbeing.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may get into arguments with your partner over trivial issues, which may create a rift in the relationship. There may be uncertainty in your love life, which you need to sort out responsibly.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026