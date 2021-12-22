Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: Career front looks stable

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You are advised to take it easy today as situations may not be in your favour. Avoid taking any vital decisions. Lie low and wait for the right time. You may also face obstacles in your professional or personal path. Deadlines, commitments or travel plans may need to be reworked as you find a lot on your plate today. Absorb the storm patiently, as this too shall pass. Your inner voice and the blessings of elders will help you tide over this situation. Ponder and reflect whether it's worth getting upset about certain things to keep calm. Your outing with friends or close ones may be one for the books as the destination turns out to be amazing. You may plan to invest in a new property and the day is favourable for obtaining a loan for the same.

Virgo Finance Today

Today, you may need to arrange funds at a short notice which can create stress and anxiety. But don't worry your sound financial planning would help your tide over any eventuality. You may lose some money today if you engage in gambling, so refrain from the same.

Virgo Family Today

The family environment is likely to remain cordial after a period of turmoil and turbulence. By reviving family bonds, you may enjoy a sense of security and emotional reciprocity. You may also succeed in burying an old hatched with a close relative.

Virgo Career Today

Career-wise you are likely to remain stable and you may be given additional responsibilities which may enlarge your area of influence. Stalled projects could be revived, and you may succeed in meeting all your targets.

Virgo Health Today

Being smart about food choices and keeping the size of the portion small may help those looking to come back into shape. If you are contemplating cosmetic enhancement, opt for natural ways; results will be promising.

Virgo Love Life Today

If you are single, there could be a positive development on the marriage front. This is likely to keep you in high spirits. Married folks may succeed in finding a common ground in a dispute, restoring harmony in marital ties.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

