Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 29: Fulfilling day on the domestic front

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a normal day, but you need to practice patience on the professional front. Those who have been trying hard or working on something important may not get the desired outcome. Things may make you disappointed or hopeless for a while, but you can gather courage and energy to make things work in your favour.

You may be lucky on the love and domestic front. You may feel loved and blessed by having a caring spouse and family members. A short trip with loved ones may turn out exciting, fulfilling and memorable. Good property deals are waiting for you.

What else is there to make this day more fruitful? Find out!

Virgo Finance Today

You have a good financial condition. Some may splurge on family members by planning a long weekend or a short trip for them. You may come across a big property or investment deal, you should not reject it.

Virgo Family Today

This is also a fulfilling day on the domestic front. You may be busy arranging a housewarming party or celebrating the achievements of someone in the family. A family trip may make you happy.

Virgo Career Today

This is not a suitable day on the professional front as stars are not in your favour. Avoid discussing any important issue or new strategy with your boss. A new business may take a bit longer to give you desired profit.

Virgo Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. It is a good idea to keep a check on the health of the elders in the family. You are in the pink of your health, so nothing to worry about. Those who are practicing yoga may find it quite beneficial for them.

Virgo Love Life Today

This is going to be an amazing day on the love front, so try to create some unforgettable memories. Your partner may try new things to get your attention and you may surely love it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

