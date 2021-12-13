Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 13: Good news is foreseen on the family front

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

This seems to be a favourable day to complete all your pending tasks on the domestic front. If you are planning to travel abroad or go on an adventurous trip with friends, you should postpone or cancel your plans as stars are not in your favour.

Brokers and real estate agents may have a favourable day as they may earn handsome commissions today. Good news is foreseen on the family front and someone in the family may become the source of joy and real happiness, so cheer up!

What else is there to know more about the day? Read ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

You have a good financial condition, and you may earn a good profit by selling ancestral property. Past investments may start reaping benefits now. Splurging on expensive household appliances or fitness equipment is predicted.

Virgo Family Today

This is an excellent day on the domestic front. An old friend or close relative may visit you today. You may learn a lot about your kids and they may be the main source of your happiness today.

Virgo Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. You may encounter many complex issues on the business front, try to be calm while dealing with them. You may impress your superiors with your decision making power.

Virgo Health Today

You may have good mental and physical health at this point in time, so try to maintain it. Try to be more social and visit spiritual places in order to achieve peace of mind. Follow the right fitness routine that suits you the most.

Virgo Love Life Today

Things are going to be exciting on the love front and your spouse may play a vital role in making your love life content. You may come to know about the different and good side of your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026