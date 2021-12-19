Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 19: Stars are in your favour

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you are likely to come upon a momentary obstruction and some rough patches in life, which may slow you down. But with your strong will, persistence and your resolve, you are likely to sail past. Your ability to remain calm under stressful circumstances and handle pressures with great ease may help you get your work done more quickly. The stars are in your favour and you are likely to take control of your life today. You may toil extra hard to remain in top form, which may be appreciated on a social platform. Your magnetic personality may bring you into the limelight. Exploring the beauties of nature with friends on an outdoor trip may help you get away from stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Your expenses may increase, which can make it difficult to cope with the growing financial needs. Legal matters, which include money transactions, are likely to go in your favour, bringing much-needed relief on the economic front.

Virgo Family Today

The day is full of optimism on your domestic front and you may spend a good time in the company of your loved ones. You are likely to go on an outing with your family, which may lift your spirits and add to your relationships.

Virgo Career Today

Procrastination on the professional front may not bring you the much-deserved appraisal. You may need a change of attitude and sincere efforts to turn the tide in your favour. Working hard may bring you back on track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Your health is likely to remain fine and you may find relief from minor colds or itches that were troubling you for a long time. Pilates and yoga may help you attain a healthy body and sound mind. Proper diet and rest may also add to it.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your relationship is likely to hit a roadblock as someone may try to create rifts in the bond. Not falling prey to such tricks and trusting your partner may give you a chance to keep your love life from falling apart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026