Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 25: Find what your planetary position says

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Dear Virgos, nobody can be perfect, logical, analytical, critical, practical and diligent as you are as compared to all other signs. And people envy this thing about you. It is your perfection with which you deal and manage every single thing and task perfectly that makes you extra gracious. But, you are overly critical of even your existence and you always regret and wonder why things are not taking up the required shape as you envisaged it. Today, just leave all this menace and be mindful of the day. Enjoy the day, spend some good time with family and be happy about how life is unfolding good things for you.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo, you are simply great at managing and organizing things and so is the case with your finance today. You will make some of the best benefitting decisions for your business and investments.

Virgo Family Today

You are going to love your day because it has so much to offer, especially in your family and domestic front aspect. Everybody at home will feel a sense of unity and will collectively participate in all the celebrations together. Enjoy your day with your family.

Virgo Career Today

Don't be the career freak that you always are Virgo, at least not on Christmas eve. Everything seems to be working okay on your career front as per your planetary combinations and you just need to plan it better for better results.

Virgo Health Today

You are having a bad stomach for a few days and things can worsen if you neglect this and indulge in overeating during this festive season. Also, take proper rest and manage time to meditate in order to attain better focus and positivity in life.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are a great lover and your partner or spouse will encourage you on this by being extra gracious, caring and understanding. However, avoid small discussions as they might turn into a debate which can hamper the flow of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

