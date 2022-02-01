Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 1: Build your confidence

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your day starts off on a promising note as most of your pending tasks get completed. You may find yourself in a relaxed mood, which is likely to build up your lost confidence and motivation to do things better than before. Today, you are likely to focus more on increasing your social circle, which may bode well for you in the coming times. Your ideas may finally see light of day and take shape as you had expected. There could be a brief period of stress and anxiety towards the end of the day, but your cheerful attitude may help you see through all the problems. Travelling with family or friends is likely to be an exciting affair. Students may see a marked improvement in their grades. Check for any loopholes before you sign on the dotted line of property papers.

Virgo Finance Today

On the economic front, the day may be a bit challenging as your expenses are likely to be on the rise. Investing in speculative activities may slowly deplete your saved capital. Deal with caution in finances or you may be cash-strapped.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may get mixed results. The atmosphere may on the edge as visiting relatives may try to harm your relationships. However, mutual understanding between loved ones is likely to help you sail through.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, the day may be slow. You are likely to be held accountable for your past mistakes, which may create a hindrance in your impending promotion. Be patient as things may eventually fall in place.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, some of you may opt for makeovers to improve your looks. Some of you are likely to face some stomach-related issues. However, proper medication, rest, diet and light physical activity are likely to help you stay fit.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may experience some ups and downs. Your fear of commitment may upset your partner. If you are in a long-term relationship, now may be the perfect time to settle down with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

