Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 15: Spend time with loved ones

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo is an Earth sign which is ruled by the planet Mercury and whose symbol is the virgin. Virgos are known for being perfectionists and having a keen eye for details. They are usually introverted by nature and feel happiest when they are productive or useful. Virgos have the following definable characteristics- shy, worrisome, practical, self-deprecating, and critical, loyal, kind, analytical, and hard working.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial situation is moderate. Don’t make any decisions regarding properties because today is just not the day for you. Be wary of new individuals and investment opportunities.

Virgo Family Today

On the family front, you will do just fine as well. While there aren’t any looming fears or worrisome omens surrounding your family, however, you should focus your attention on bettering the health of some of the older members of your family. You should also try to be more understanding of other perspectives and try not to be very dismissive while talking to people.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you will prosper today. Your hard work, keenness, and attention to detail are likely to get you the appraisal from your superiors. For those Virgos who are looking to change their areas of professional focus, you are in a good spot to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Your mental health and physical health are in top-notch condition; however, that doesn't mean that you can relax and not focus on it anymore. You should continue exercising and prioritizing your mental health. You should also make some changes to your diet and not let unfamiliar people dictate your overall health.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today is expected to be a good day for most Virgos when it concerns their romantic life. Try to have some fun with your partner, work on bettering your communication with them, and remember to shower them with the love and affection that they deserve.

Lucky Number- 17

Lucky Colour- Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026