Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 24: Don’t run after perfection

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Dear Virgo, you aim for perfection and want to do everything right. You don’t seek help and have set processes. Don’t do this. You're stressing yourself out for no reason. “Perfect” is a construct. You need to give yourself more credit and celebrate small victories. manisha

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial life is going at a steady pace. Don't spend extravagantly and keep doing what you’re doing because the results have already started to show little by little. Have patience and allocate your finances in rewarding areas to invest.

Virgo Family Today

Things might be getting dull for everyone around you. Try and turn this around. Plan an impromptu get-together or an evening filled with food and banter. This might help in lightening the mood and bettering the relationships. Your family has stuck by you in your tough times and now it’s time for you to take the responsibility of making them feel less lonely.

Virgo Career Today

You’re shining like you’d always dreamed of. Things have started working out for you and you should be relieved. Keep working hard and remember why you started. Keep that thought in mind and let it take you to greater heights.

Virgo Health Today

You need to focus on your health right now. You need to be extra careful about the kind of food you’re having and your lifestyle in general. Make this a priority in order to avoid serious consequences in the future. Try to stay healthy, stress less and stay active. Remember, health is wealth.

Virgo Love Life Today

If your love life has been rough, you need to try and work out your differences. Arguments can’t be ignored and taken for granted. Silly fights and conflicts can be avoided if dealt with, calmly. For people wishing to seek love, just be careful and clear with what you want and don't set unreasonable standards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

