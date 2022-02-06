Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 6: Expect some good news in love

Dear Virgo, today you may be willing to take risks in tasks that others shied away from. Avoid getting into frequent arguments with loved ones to restore normalcy at home.
Now may not be the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) 

Today, you may be willing to take risks in tasks that others shied away from. You may not get the due credit for it, but you are likely to carry on doing them anyway. Your clever and inventive ideas may make you a favourite on the professional front. You are a trailblazer and your meticulousness coupled with your attention to detail may make you stand out of the crowd. Being independent and doing things your own way is likely to bring you creative satisfaction. You may not want to follow the leader. Your commitment to a task may be unmatched and your competitiveness is likely to motivate you to do your best. Students’ persistence may bear rich fruit. Acquiring a contested property may become easier than it was previously. Now may not be the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors. 

 

Virgo Finance Today 

Your financial position remains strong, allowing you to invest in a new partnership venture. You may build up your savings as surplus amount from speculative sources may strengthen your financial position. 

 

Virgo Family Today 

A tensed family atmosphere may create more troubles for you on the domestic front. Misunderstandings will keep everyone worked up. Avoid getting into frequent arguments with loved ones to restore normalcy at home. 

Virgo Career Today 

Your professional front looks average today. You may not be given credit for your ideas, which may be implemented at work. You may need the help of your subordinates to hand in finishing your pending tasks. Plan meticulously. 

 

Virgo Health Today 

You are likely to enjoy the perks of a disciplined lifestyle. Meditation may improve your concentration power and breathing techniques may relax your mind. Good diet and physical activities may keep you fit. 

 

Virgo Love Life Today 

For singles, a new and exciting romance with someone interesting is on the cards. Those in love are likely to be pleased with the way their romantic relationship may shape up. Expect some good news from your beloved. 

 

Lucky Number: 4 

Lucky Color: Sky Blue 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

