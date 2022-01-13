Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 13: Do not be stubborn

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The time has come once again for you to demonstrate your skill in handling complicated things. You will be able to master a new niche if you prove to be stronger than your opponents. Do not to be afraid of change, embrace the new equations and go with the flow. You are likely to be full of confidence and will be clear-headed while making decisions. You will have to trust yourself and carry out all tasks diligently, which is likely to boost your self-esteem. However, you are advised to utter words carefully and avoid hurting anyone with harsh words. A worry from your past may resurface. Follow your intuition and do what seems best for your physical and emotional well being. Students may succeed in improve their performance. Recharge yourself by organizing a trip to nature, strolling through the picturesque places or even visiting a museum. It may prove to be very therapeutic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

You may have to face some difficulties on financial front today. Saving money may not be possible as expenses are likely to be higher than your budget. While making investment, do not fall prey to any promises for instant return. Instead, weigh the situation thoroughly and seek advice before moving ahead.

Virgo Family Today

You may face some resentment from family members due to some of your undesirable habits. Do not be stubborn and listen to them patiently. You may witness improvement in the deteriorating health of a member of your family.

Virgo Career Today

If you have committed any mistake while working, accepting it is likely to reflect your wisdom and may work in your favor. You will get the opportunity to speak to your seniors directly on certain issues and get clarity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Participating in sports activities may prove to be fruitful. However, you have to take all measures to ensure safety. It is auspiciously an emotional day; you can easily cope with all the problems that have piled on.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today you should not provoke a partner for jealousy with inappropriate behavior. The move may backfire. Those in long term relationship may succeed in infusing a new spark in the ties. However, avoid being too inventive.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026