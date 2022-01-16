Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Domestic front appears fine

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Virgo, you are a person of details. You come across as a shy person who would sit back and observe. You carry all these observations and use it for your own when the time comes. This is your way to proceed with life. Your friends can rely on you to make the plan and help them structure things like a perfectionist. Consider this as your role - your service nature makes you the best at managerial functions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

You may have instability in your finances and also you may not get expected returns. Your new job or startup may not go as planned. People into existing businesses may not have the expected sales today. Buying any property will not be very fruitful to you on this day.

Virgo Family Today

Your domestic front appears fine. It seems like you may visit your friends or the person you were planning to visit very soon. Also, you may get some good news from your family. Some of you can expect love and support today from your friends.

Virgo Career Today

Your professional growth is stagnant. You may seem a little worried today due to still growth or no growth in the job. Some of you may plan to switch jobs. People in business may look for business expansions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today, finalizing something will not be favorable. You should take someone else’s advice.

Virgo Health Today

You may have a seasonal cold or fever. It is better to stay at home and take a rest. Middle-aged people may suffer body aches too. Senior citizens may feel joint pains. It is better if you opt for a regular walk and a healthy diet for a healthy life.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your partner is not in a mood to talk about love. Do not force her(him) to be loving today. Discuss and support her(him).

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026