Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 19: Control your expenses

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may achieve good things in many aspects of life, which is likely to perk up your will power. Your patience is likely to be tested, which may, in turn, bring your hidden positive talents to the fore. This may prepare you for tough times ahead. Your remarkable intellect is likely to bring you appreciation from all quarters. Your social circle may increase as you forge strong relationships wherever you go. Stay away from self-centered attitude as it may not bode well for your future. New opportunities may knock at your doors; so choose wisely from them. This may be a period of new beginnings for some. Travelling with friends may be a refreshing experience. Students may have to up their efforts to perform well in exams.

Virgo Finance Today

On the economic front, your situation remains steady. Expenditure is likely to exceed your income; however, reserve capital may come to your aid during a crunch. Past investments may fetch you good returns.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may experience both good times. Celebration of an event at home may bring you and your loved ones closer to each other. Children are likely to brighten your mood with their activities.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you need to remain focused on your work, or it could land you in a soup. Your ideas may be beneficial to the organization, but you may not be given due credit for your sincere efforts.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may have to pay attention to the wear and tear signs of your body, as rigorous physical activity may slow you down. Spiritual healing is likely to help you bring your stress levels under control.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to enjoy blissful time together. Your relationship may be delightful and you may get to share quiet time on a romantic getaway together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

