Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 21: We see a new source of income

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are slowly learning how to walk away from things, people and situations that affect your peace of mind. You are becoming more mature, dealing with less people day by day. Your morals, values and self-esteem are helping you in becoming a better person. Do not get upset by your family issues as it will become better with time. Enjoy the new entry of love in your life and go with the flow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

A new source of income will be generated for you. You will be benefitted from your employment. Your company will be raising the monthly wages of all the staff. Your money problems will be resolved soon.

Virgo Family Today

Your family relations will not work out that well for you. You will stay distant from your loved ones because of some misunderstandings. Try to make everyone in your family more independent. Your family might be getting a baby, but it will make things a little more difficult.

Virgo Career Today

Try to surround yourself with people who make you feel better and help you in becoming a better person. Become a team person and work with others. Select and identify people who can become your role model at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

You should introduce your body to a new type of diet, otherwise you are in perfect health. If you have any health complications, try quitting some foods that are harmful for your body. If you feel even a slight discomfort, visit a doctor immediately.

Virgo Love Life Today

The new entrance of love in your life can overwhelm you. Take care of yourself and your partner. Love yourself before loving anyone else. If the people around you are not loving you back, do not feel bad. Experiment with your partner, love people of all sex without hesitating. Explore yourself.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026