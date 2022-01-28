Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 28: Try to stay more energetic

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Expect your day to bring new opportunities in personal life. It may not exactly be what you wish for but may as well lead you the path to your dreams. So, put on your seat belt and put yourself in gear. Let go of the need to discuss everything with others as no one exactly knows what your heart seeks. So, trust your instincts to guide you in moving forward. Don’t hesitate to speak your mind and the difficult conversations you have been shoving at the back of your head. Loosen up a little and don’t let any gossip or rumor play with your mind, you are too sophisticated to get involved and too mature to bother about trash talks. Your travel plans may be hit due to abrupt change in plans or family emergency. Those considering selling some old property may find several great deals to consider.

Virgo Finance Today

Your need to make your attitude towards dealing with money more positive and optimistic. Try to steer clear of obscure deals or agreements. Old outstanding financial disputes may see closure today. Focus on making long-term investments to ensure security and stability.

Virgo Family Today

There will be some transcendent influences flowing through your home today. You will get more opportunities to spend time with your folks and friends. Enjoy some domestic activities together to strengthen bonds and teach your kids the importance of family bonding.

Virgo Career Today

Maintain your efforts to develop your skills in your current domain sector till you find new avenues. Some of you may struggle with maintaining a work-life balance. Open yourself to learning from everyone around you while you have the time. Try to stay more energetic and passionate to achieve targets.

Virgo Health Today

Give your body the support of a big and healthy breakfast and carry and energy drink and snacks to work. You have big things to achieve and need strength. Old people will feel fitter today. Fruits and juices should be your source of power all day.

Virgo Love Life Today

Couples may want to spend more time with their partner, so take the day off and go for a long drive. People in the long-distance relationships will face some tough times dealing with the separation, nothing that communication can’t solve.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026