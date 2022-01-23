Virgo Daily Horoscope for January 23: Give time to yourself!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You will need to brace yourself as you could face some uncertainty in your life. Unexpected things may crop up at the last minute which may require your attention urgently. If things don’t turn out exactly the way you expect, don’t over react instead be as diplomatic as you can be. Also, be rational and grounded while sorting though issues. Your perseverance may be put to the test today. Near impossible demands are likely to be made in your immediate future. Swallow your pride and ask for help if you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. You will need to refocus your energy to turn the tide in your favor. Allow yourself a break and wait until the weariness you feel passes, and your energy and outlook improve, and you feel like your old self again. Those planning to buy or sell property may find some good opportunities. You could also gain through ancestral property or land-related matters.

Virgo Finance Today

You may need to avoid making large purchases lest you may find it difficult to cover your commitments. Be as thrifty in spending as you can be. Material possessions may hold special appeal but avoid unnecessary financial risks. Get your financial affairs in order.

Virgo Family Today

In personal life, your warm and caring attitude towards your loved ones may help you bring harmony in existing relationships. Make time to listen to an elder sibling. Being on the listening mode in family matters would help in avoiding conflicts at home.

Virgo Career Today

Your ability to make the most sensible and goal-oriented decisions is likely to be noticed at workplace. Seniors may greatly appreciate how capable you are even in the most difficult situations and this may open doors to rise to the top of your organization.

Virgo Health Today

You may feel fit today. Use your high level of energy to your advantage and take up some form of recreational activity to further improve your fitness game. Sleep, rest and let yourself dream or better yet, take a long soak in the tub, and let your mind wander wherever it wants to go.

Virgo Love Life Today

Giving into sensual pleasure would be easy and tempting today but the results would be poor in the long term. So, rein in your feelings. Spend time with your partner and verbalize your passion. This may lead to deeper and more satisfying relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026