Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 14: Get close with family

Dear Virgo, today's prediction says that There is a strong possibility of availing land and property for some people.You should make sure you have made travel plans well in advance, if vacationing with your partner.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:21 AM IST
With hard work, the day will be filled with success as Virgos balance their work and personal life perfectly. 

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) 

 

With hard work, the day will be filled with success as Virgos balance their work and personal life perfectly.  You can take calculated risks today as they are likely to pay off brilliantly. You will receive mixed signals regarding your future;but no matter what these signs are, remember where you want your life to go. Taking charge of the situation, combined with your perfectionist streak, will ensure success in all that you do. There is a strong possibility of availing land and property for some people. You should make sure you have made travel plans well in advance, if vacationing with your partner. Last-minute rush and chaos will take the fun element out of your proposed trip. 

 

Virgo Finance Today 

 

With several highs and lows on the cards, you will need to watch your financial state closely all day. Getting into serious saving mode early on will prove to be life saver keep you comfortable. 

 

Virgo Family Today 

 

Go ahead and invite family members for a cultural programme, as it a great time for you to reconnect with your near and dear ones. Your attention and focus will make them feel special and cherished. You might feel like ringing up an old friend; the time is perfect to revive and strengthen old ties.

 

Virgo Career Today 

 

There’s possibility for you to play a leading role in a prestigious assignment or project today.This is likely to smoothen your journey to the top position in your organization. It is a favorable time for those looking for business expansions.

Virgo Health Today 

 

If you have been suffering from problems related to your digestive system, then you will get some relief today. It is essential to relax and watch your exercise and diet to maintain your wellbeing.

 

Virgo Love Life Today 

 

You will see an improvementin your relationships after a brief period of turmoil. A conversation to clear things, conducted in a fair way, will prove most beneficial. This will also strengthen your bond. 

 

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour:Deep Sky Blue 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

