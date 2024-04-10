 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts fortune on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts fortune on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both your wealth and health are good.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look around for options to spread love.

Look around for options to spread love. Your relationship will be stronger and even the office life will be productive. Both your wealth and health are good. All relationship issues will be resolved today and professionally, you will do well. While financially, you are stable today; your health will also give you no bad day.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: While financially, you are stable today; your health will also give you no bad day.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: While financially, you are stable today; your health will also give you no bad day.

 

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Be careful while you are on a date today. Your efforts should have fruitful results and it is crucial to create an impression. Do not let your lover feel upset today and also spend more time discussing creative things. Avoid unpleasant conversations and you should also make efforts to convince the parents about the relationship. Some Virgos will be lucky to patch up with an ex-lover today. Some lovers can be possessive which may disrupt the relationship today.

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

Your professional life will be highly productive. The management will be happy watching your discipline and commitment. IT professionals, mechanics, teachers, lawyers, and copywriters will face challenges from within the team. Musicians, painters, actors, media persons, and healthcare professionals will have a tough day. Some professionals will put down the paper to appear for a job interview. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Entrepreneurs will also be happy to know that the day is good for business expansion.

 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

Some Virgos will see a good inflow of wealth today. While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today. You may consider investing in the realty business. Today is also good to buy a vehicle. Take steps to settle a monetary dispute with a sibling. Today is not a good time to try the luck in online lottery.

 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

Viral fever may also be common among Virgos today. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu today. You should not miss medications and must have a medical kit ready while traveling long distances. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life.

 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

