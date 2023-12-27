close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 27, 2023 predicts excellent health

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 27, 2023 predicts excellent health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 27, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Dec 27, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Your general health will be fine this month.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is a puzzle that you love solving

Be romantic today and this will help you stay happy and engaged. Be sincere at the office and this ensures positive results. Your health is also good.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 27, 2023: Handle the crisis in the love life with a positive attitude.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 27, 2023: Handle the crisis in the love life with a positive attitude.

Handle the crisis in the love life with a positive attitude. No major problem exists in the professional life. While health is good, you may have minor issues at the financial level.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships will see friction in the first half of the day. It is crucial to handle the crisis with a mature attitude. Despite differences of opinion, you both need to sit down and talk to settle things amicably. You may propose to the crush in the second half of the day to receive a positive response. The newly married Virgos will find the month to be engaging.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with commitment. Your discipline in the job will catch the attention of managers who may also recognize the potential to handle major crises. Some Virgos will quit the job to join somewhere for a handsome package. Those who are new in a job must not be expressive at team meetings and should give opinions only when asked. For businessmen, new business opportunities may come up but analyze them in detail before making the final call. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be no positive growth in the financial affairs. However, that doesn’t mean you have a financial crisis. You are good to meet the daily expenses and some Virgos will also buy gold as an investment. Stay away from the stock market. A few Virgo females will receive wealth from their parents. You could save some money if you follow a financial plan and have savings instead of no savings.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your general health will be fine this month. No major ailments will hurt you and additionally, you will also be free from many existing diseases. Have a diet schedule that is rich in nutrients and proteins. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your menu. Those who are diabetic must not miss the medications.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out