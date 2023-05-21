Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts new ventures

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you possess a strong and positive attitude

Resolve the crisis in the love life today and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Wealth & health rank high today in your horoscope.

Troubleshoot all romantic issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues exist in the love relationship and you are expected to resolve them today. Avoid the interference of an outsider in your problems. Talk openly and do not hide anything for better understanding. Your trust in your partner is reciprocated and surprises the lover with expensive gifts today. Those who are single or had a breakup a few months back will get a proposal or find someone charming to bring color back to life. Discuss the future plans today and you may also involve the parents if marriage is on the cards.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some big tasks would want your participation and make use of this opportunity to prove your significance. Your contributions will be noticed by the management. Be ready with alternatives at meetings and your decisions would help the company overcome the crisis today. A foreign client would mail appreciating your potential and this would add value to the profile and would work in your favor while promotion discussions would come up. While you could launch new ventures today, the stars also favor new partnerships and business deals.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The issues related to funds and long pending dues will be cleared today and this will improve your financial condition. You may utilize this wealth for luxury, future investment, and even for donations to charity. You may comfortably buy a house or renovate one. You may also donate an amount to charity. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who are in adventure sports need to be careful as a slight mistake can lead to disastrous consequences. Some Virgos, especially senior ones may complain about chest pain and weakness and you need to consult a doctor without delay. Avoid alcohol for a day and see how they react to it. Avoid driving at high speed at night as the horoscope predicts an accident today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

