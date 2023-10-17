Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts proposals

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Utilize the opportunities today

Fix the relationship issues today while you perform well at office. While finance is good today, your health may give a trough time today. Check for more.

Despite the minor issues, your relationship will be great today. Utilize the professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Today is good for investments and you will also stay healthy throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be fruitful as it may have the backing of parents. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious and may result in breakups. Fortunate single Virgos will recover from a breakup and will fall in love again. Some Virgo females will attend a family event or a party where they will receive many proposals tonight. Today is also a good time for pregnancy and married females can think about conceiving.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional tasks with diligence. Some Virgos may not be happy with their current profession and may quit joining somewhere better. Those who have an interview scheduled for today can attend it confidently as the outcome will be at your side. Students appearing for competitive examinations may taste success today. Businessmen may be able to win the trust of new clients.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Today, you’ll see fortune coming in as you will inherit an ancestral property. A legal issue will be settled, which will also bring wealth to your coffer. Some Virgos will also divide the wealth among the children. Those who are into entrepreneurship will sign new partnership deals and as funds flow in, expansion to new territories will be easy. Having a proper financial plan and a financial expert can be a good guide here.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Cough-related issues may also happen today. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. Some people may be allergic and they need to be careful while traveling. Seniors may have urine-related issues which will need medical attention. Pregnant females need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

