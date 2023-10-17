News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts proposals

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts proposals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 17, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Despite the minor issues, your relationship will be great today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Utilize the opportunities today

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023. The love affair will be fruitful as it may have the backing of parents.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023. The love affair will be fruitful as it may have the backing of parents.

Fix the relationship issues today while you perform well at office. While finance is good today, your health may give a trough time today. Check for more.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Despite the minor issues, your relationship will be great today. Utilize the professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Today is good for investments and you will also stay healthy throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be fruitful as it may have the backing of parents. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious and may result in breakups. Fortunate single Virgos will recover from a breakup and will fall in love again. Some Virgo females will attend a family event or a party where they will receive many proposals tonight. Today is also a good time for pregnancy and married females can think about conceiving.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional tasks with diligence. Some Virgos may not be happy with their current profession and may quit joining somewhere better. Those who have an interview scheduled for today can attend it confidently as the outcome will be at your side. Students appearing for competitive examinations may taste success today. Businessmen may be able to win the trust of new clients.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Today, you’ll see fortune coming in as you will inherit an ancestral property. A legal issue will be settled, which will also bring wealth to your coffer. Some Virgos will also divide the wealth among the children. Those who are into entrepreneurship will sign new partnership deals and as funds flow in, expansion to new territories will be easy. Having a proper financial plan and a financial expert can be a good guide here.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Cough-related issues may also happen today. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. Some people may be allergic and they need to be careful while traveling. Seniors may have urine-related issues which will need medical attention. Pregnant females need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out