Virgo Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is not the right time to invest in something as it could result in loss. Your family relations might not be that well and your whole family can be distant from one another. You might have to travel because of work and your career aspect is great and you will get everything that you have worked for. You will be mentally and physically happy. Your relationship will take a new turn and will be happier than ever.

Virgo Finance Today

Things might be a little difficult for you as any court proceedings or disputes are most likely to go against you. You will have to work quite hard and still maybe have to face problems in getting the desired monetary goals.

Virgo Family Today

You and your family might have to experience some financial constraints. It might put you in a difficult spot. You should stay together through this and your relations will be okay, otherwise it could be strained.

Virgo Career Today

You might have to travel because of work. It will be great if you had confidence on your own skills and efforts. You will get the desired hike or promotion at work, just have patience. You will have a great day today.

Virgo Health Today

Your mental and emotional state would be quite happy. You will be enjoying good health with the blessings of the stars. You will appear to be healthy and your skin will show it. You will be able to lead a healthier and richer life. You should be aware of eye infection which can be a problem for you.

Virgo Love Life Today

Couples will enjoy a roller-coaster ride in their relationship. Singles will get into a relationship that will bring love, peace and stability in their life. Your attitude towards your partner will be different from how you treat the world.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

