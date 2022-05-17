Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your financial situation is expected to stay in good shape. You may be able to earn from multiple sources, thus strengthening your bank balance. Your family life may be joyous. Hosting guests is likely to keep the household buzzing with activity. Your love life may keep you in a positive frame of mind. A dinner invitation from your partner may spell good news. However, because professional challenges are foreseen, you may have to make changes to your working style. If you leave assignments unfinished, it may have a negative impact on your career. Your health may require attention. If you do not seek medical care for a minor ailment, it is likely to worsen. Some of you may travel to an exotic location with your loved ones. This might be a thrilling experience for everyone. Property deals are likely to be profitable and beneficial. Students may fall short of expectations.

Mars Transit Impact on Virgo

Transit of Mars may have a strong effect on your love life. Romantic relationships might suffer if there is a gap in communication. So, choose your words carefully. You may experience some issues with your in-laws as well. On the sunny side, singles may succeed in finding a suitable mate during Mars’ transit. Businessmen too may enjoy a beneficial run as profit remain on high side. You may receive deals or orders from numerous sources. The period may bring a chance to travel. But it may not benefit you much. Choose wisely.

Virgo Finance Today

Those looking for a new way to broaden their commercial horizons may be lucky today. A new proposition or collaboration may emerge. This is likely to allow you to put money into a fresh and profitable endeavor.

Virgo Family Today

You may organize a family gathering that is likely to be memorable. Spending time with loved ones more often may help you enhance your interpersonal skills. Your relationship with your parents is set to improve soon.

Virgo Career Today

Some of you may find it difficult to improve your career bargaining position at work. You need to proceed with caution. Mishandling a man-management scenario in the office could backfire. Tread carefully.

Virgo Health Today

To keep diseases like blood sugar and blood pressure at bay, you may have to take special care of your health. Making changes to your sedentary lifestyle and physical activity are likely to help you keep such ailments under control.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your relationship is likely to go strong. You may have reached a new level of comfort with your partner. It may be time to make your long-term relationship into a lifelong commitment. You and your partner are likely to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON