Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Glad tidings in the family soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Settle the romance issues and perform the best at the office today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no risk scares you

Settle the romance issues and perform the best at the office today. Prosperity permits crucial financial decisions. However, minor health issues will exist.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover today, and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. You may prefer smart monetary investments. There can also be health issues today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together and prefer the second part of the day to surprise your lover with a gift. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some female natives attending a party or family function will be the center of attraction and will invite proposals. Those who need to settle the issues in the relationship can pick the second part of the day. Married natives may conceive today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be tested, and there can also be issues associated with office politics. You must be ready to work additional hours today, while business developers or marketing professionals should come up with new concepts. Be cautious today while dealing with females in the office, as the chances of accusations are higher. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Entrepreneurs may also have challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issue will come up today. However, it is good to cut down the expenditure. You should also be careful not to lend a large amount to someone, as there will be issues in getting it back. The second half of the day is good to buy a vehicle, but ensure you have saved for the rainy day. Businessmen will raise funds for trade expansions, and some traders will also face tax-related complications today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be trouble in the stomach, and outside food can be a reason. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol, as this can lead to a risky situation. Seniors may also complain about sleep-related issues. Consult a doctor whenever necessary. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
