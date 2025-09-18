Virgo Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Glad tidings in the family soon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no risk scares you Settle the romance issues and perform the best at the office today. Prosperity permits crucial financial decisions. However, minor health issues will exist. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover today, and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. You may prefer smart monetary investments. There can also be health issues today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together and prefer the second part of the day to surprise your lover with a gift. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some female natives attending a party or family function will be the center of attraction and will invite proposals. Those who need to settle the issues in the relationship can pick the second part of the day. Married natives may conceive today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be tested, and there can also be issues associated with office politics. You must be ready to work additional hours today, while business developers or marketing professionals should come up with new concepts. Be cautious today while dealing with females in the office, as the chances of accusations are higher. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Entrepreneurs may also have challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issue will come up today. However, it is good to cut down the expenditure. You should also be careful not to lend a large amount to someone, as there will be issues in getting it back. The second half of the day is good to buy a vehicle, but ensure you have saved for the rainy day. Businessmen will raise funds for trade expansions, and some traders will also face tax-related complications today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be trouble in the stomach, and outside food can be a reason. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol, as this can lead to a risky situation. Seniors may also complain about sleep-related issues. Consult a doctor whenever necessary. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

