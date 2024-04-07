Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair. No friction will break the love affair and instead, it gets stronger. Professional success will be there & you will also see wealth. Your health is also intact. Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair. Let challenges come in the office and show the willingness to overcome them. Financially you are good while health will also give you no trouble. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 7 to 14, 2024: Financially you are good while health will also give you no trouble.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Express love unconditionally and this will reflect in your personal and professional life. Your lover prefers your presence on every occasion and you need to ensure you commit to the demands. This will strengthen the bond. Stay away from extramarital affairs as they can be disastrous. Some Virgos may even feel cheated by their partners. And when you have a feeling that the compatibilities do not meet, prefer moving out of the relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Put in efforts to meet every professional requirement which will also cement your position at the office. You may travel this week for job reasons. You may be able to deliver the expected results in the office and receive a pat on the back. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Businessmen can make crucial decisions and go ahead with their plan to invest in a new business. Those who plan to launch a new venture can pick the first part of the week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of finance this week. As your long-pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will get approved, you will be richer to spend as you wish. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements. You may also donate money to charity while some Virgos will inherit a family property or will in a legal dispute.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some Virgos will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart- related issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)