Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for April 07-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair.
No friction will break the love affair and instead, it gets stronger. Professional success will be there & you will also see wealth. Your health is also intact. Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair. Let challenges come in the office and show the willingness to overcome them. Financially you are good while health will also give you no trouble.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Express love unconditionally and this will reflect in your personal and professional life. Your lover prefers your presence on every occasion and you need to ensure you commit to the demands. This will strengthen the bond. Stay away from extramarital affairs as they can be disastrous. Some Virgos may even feel cheated by their partners. And when you have a feeling that the compatibilities do not meet, prefer moving out of the relationship.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Put in efforts to meet every professional requirement which will also cement your position at the office. You may travel this week for job reasons. You may be able to deliver the expected results in the office and receive a pat on the back. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Businessmen can make crucial decisions and go ahead with their plan to invest in a new business. Those who plan to launch a new venture can pick the first part of the week.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of finance this week. As your long-pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will get approved, you will be richer to spend as you wish. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements. You may also donate money to charity while some Virgos will inherit a family property or will in a legal dispute.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some Virgos will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart- related issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
