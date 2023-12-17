Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts smart investing

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread positivity around Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Dec 17-23, 2023. Plan the professional tasks to ensure better productivity.

A perfect love and office life is the highlight of the week. Financial prosperity paves way for smart investments. Minor health issues will be there this week.

The love life is packed with fun and adventures. Plan the professional tasks to ensure better productivity. Handle wealth smartly while health is a concern.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

There can be hurdles in the relationship as the communication is not productive. Be realistic and do not go overboard as this can lead to chaos and disappointments. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. And propose without inhibition. Since the stars or romance are brighter, your proposal will have positive feedback. The chance of you meeting up with the ex-partner is also high. However, married female natives must avoid anything that may impact their marital life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You will see more opportunities to prove your mettle at the workplace. Stay strong at meetings and despite bitter criticism, do not give up. Female Cancer natives who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Some professionals will travel to foreign locations for jobs. Those who are into travel, hospitality, healthcare, printing, footwear, and designing, business will see good returns this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial trouble will be there. Though some Cancer natives may not see the returns as expected in the first half of the week, things will change as the week progresses. Some people will also be able to buy a vehicle in the first half of the week. You need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back. You may also settle a financial dispute this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will give you trouble. Cardiac issues, chest pain, and digestion-related complaints will be there. Keep yourself away from any stress and strain as it is not going to be beneficial for you. Take all the necessary precautions to improve your health and your family’s health.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857