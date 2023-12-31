Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predicts a new career path

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, - Catch up with some memorizing moments Be sincere in a relationship. Resolve the minor troubles on a positive note. Professional challenges need smart handling. Both health & wealth are good. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: Be sincere in a relationship.

Troubleshoot every issue in the love life for a better future. A mature attitude will help you resolve things. Minor professional challenges exist but you will overcome them. Both wealth and health are good.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

No major hiccup will impact the love life. You are good at handling minor issues associated with egos and some Cancer natives will get the support of parents. Ensure you provide proper space to the partner and value privacy. This strengthens the bonding. Handle all problems in the love life with a mature attitude. Married females need to be more sincere towards the spouse and should also consider the preferences of the family members.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You will see more responsibilities his week. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life. Handle foreign clients with more diligence. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. In the office, stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip. Businessmen will see new opportunities to spread the trade. New partnerships will come up and raising funds will be easier.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to see wealth coming in from different sources. Fortunate Cancer natives will also settle the financial issues with relatives. Some people will inherit a part of the property while you are good to buy a new house. The second part of the week is good to go on a vacation abroad. Manage wealth for the vacation starting today.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You may schedule a surgery as the week is auspicious. Most Cancer natives will be happy to know that no major illness will have a serious impact. However, minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears will also trouble the week. Make exercising a part of the routine. Follow all traffic rules while driving. Females may develop gynecological issues in the first part of the week.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857