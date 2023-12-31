close_game
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 31-6 Jan,2023 predicts concerning health

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 31-6 Jan,2023 predicts concerning health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Capricorn from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. Prosperity exists but be careful about health.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, pay off all the debts

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 31- 6 Jan, 2023: Be sensible in the relationship & also prove your professional potential by accomplishing even challenging tasks.
Be sensible in the relationship & also prove your professional potential by accomplishing even challenging tasks. Prosperity exists but be careful about health.

Be sensible in the relationship & also prove your professional potential by accomplishing even challenging tasks. Prosperity exists but be careful about health.

Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be resolved and prosperity will come to life. Handle all health issues with care.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see many positive twists. The first week of the day is good to propose and since the stars of romance are stronger, the response will be positive. Some relationships that had a biter past will reconcile this week. Ensure your bonding is stronger and avoid unwanted disputes, especially over egos. Be careful while delving into the past as your lover will be annoyed. Female Capricorns may get engaged with the lover this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

This week is productive in terms of job. Some IT professionals and healthcare employees will see opportunities to relocate abroad. There will be minor office politics and you may be a victim to it. However, overcome this trouble with your performance. Salespersons will meet the target while bankers and accountants will switch jobs. Traders dealing with electronics and food products will see new partnerships. Some entrepreneurs will be keen to launch new ventures in new territories and can confidently go ahead.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

A previous investment will bring wealth to your coffer. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the week. Capricorn females will see a hike in salary or may even inherit a family property. Some natives will see legal issues getting resolved. This will also save money. You may also contribute money to charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Take up the medical issues with a serious note. Some seniors may develop chest-related infections and may require medical attention. You need to be careful about your diet. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead consume more vegetables and fruits.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

