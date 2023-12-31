Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 31-6 Jan,2023 predicts concerning health

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, pay off all the debts Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 31- 6 Jan, 2023: Be sensible in the relationship & also prove your professional potential by accomplishing even challenging tasks.

Be sensible in the relationship & also prove your professional potential by accomplishing even challenging tasks. Prosperity exists but be careful about health.

Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be resolved and prosperity will come to life. Handle all health issues with care.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see many positive twists. The first week of the day is good to propose and since the stars of romance are stronger, the response will be positive. Some relationships that had a biter past will reconcile this week. Ensure your bonding is stronger and avoid unwanted disputes, especially over egos. Be careful while delving into the past as your lover will be annoyed. Female Capricorns may get engaged with the lover this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

This week is productive in terms of job. Some IT professionals and healthcare employees will see opportunities to relocate abroad. There will be minor office politics and you may be a victim to it. However, overcome this trouble with your performance. Salespersons will meet the target while bankers and accountants will switch jobs. Traders dealing with electronics and food products will see new partnerships. Some entrepreneurs will be keen to launch new ventures in new territories and can confidently go ahead.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

A previous investment will bring wealth to your coffer. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the week. Capricorn females will see a hike in salary or may even inherit a family property. Some natives will see legal issues getting resolved. This will also save money. You may also contribute money to charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Take up the medical issues with a serious note. Some seniors may develop chest-related infections and may require medical attention. You need to be careful about your diet. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead consume more vegetables and fruits.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart