Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predictions career complications
Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Gemini from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. This week, you’ll see success in professional life.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead
The weekly horoscope predicts a robust love relationship. You’ll have a good professional life. Minor money issues may be a concern and health is also an issue.
This week, you’ll see success in professional life. Some challenges will happen in the love life but the relationship will be stronger. Minor trouble in both wealth and health will be your concern.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Spend more time with your lover and share your emotions. Despite minor issues in the love life, no major crisis will happen. You need to be more mature in attitude and should also be positive towards life. An ex-flame will come back to life, bringing in happiness. However, married females need to stay away from this as their marital life will be in danger. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Handle the work-related pressure and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner. Some professionals will take up a new job and IT projects that you handle may have minor complications in the second part of the week. Businessmen may find new opportunities to expand their wealth. You may even consider taking the business to new territories.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
Despite minor financial issues in the first part of the week, you are good at making crucial money-related decisions. If you are into the online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds. Businessmen dealing with foreign clients need to be extremely cautious in the second part of the week.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful while you drive. A minor accident may be there and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may require immediate medical attention. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857