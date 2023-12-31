close_game
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predictions career complications

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predictions career complications

Dr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2023

Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Gemini from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. This week, you’ll see success in professional life.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead

The weekly horoscope predicts a robust love relationship. You’ll have a good professional life. Minor money issues may be a concern and health is also an issue.

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: The weekly horoscope predicts a robust love relationship.
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: The weekly horoscope predicts a robust love relationship.

This week, you’ll see success in professional life. Some challenges will happen in the love life but the relationship will be stronger. Minor trouble in both wealth and health will be your concern.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Spend more time with your lover and share your emotions. Despite minor issues in the love life, no major crisis will happen. You need to be more mature in attitude and should also be positive towards life. An ex-flame will come back to life, bringing in happiness. However, married females need to stay away from this as their marital life will be in danger. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the work-related pressure and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner. Some professionals will take up a new job and IT projects that you handle may have minor complications in the second part of the week. Businessmen may find new opportunities to expand their wealth. You may even consider taking the business to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Despite minor financial issues in the first part of the week, you are good at making crucial money-related decisions. If you are into the online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds. Businessmen dealing with foreign clients need to be extremely cautious in the second part of the week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while you drive. A minor accident may be there and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may require immediate medical attention. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

