Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 10-16, 2024 predicts embracing new love

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Save the best for this week Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 10-16, 2024. No major financial issues will be there but health can give trouble.

Walk into a new love relationship. Say no to chaos at the workplace. Prosperity permits smart investments this week. Pay special attention to your health.

Fall in love and explore the different forms of romance. Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks without compromising on quality. No major financial issues will be there but health can give trouble.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

A long-distance relationship requires more communication and this will even save a love affair that is on the verge of collapse. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Spend more time together and you both may even consider a vacation. Discuss the future as the second part of the week is also good for getting engaged. Introduce your lover to your parents and also be ready to share emotions both good and bad. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Despite the first week being not positive in productivity, you will cover it up in the second part of the week. Share new ideas and concepts at meetings and this will add value to your profile. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Have a proper financial plan. You need to be careful about this as a balance is required between income and expenditure. Be positive towards life and utilize the additional income for additional investments, such as share market or speculative business. Some Gemini natives will inherit property or even divide the wealth among children.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health this week. Some Gemini natives will develop asthma-related issues or chest infections that will require medical attention. Avoid travel hill stations this week. Pregnant females are advised to not take part in adventure sports. Those who plan to quit tobacco or alcohol can do it this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857