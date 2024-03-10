 Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 10-16, 2024 predicts embracing new love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 10-16, 2024 predicts embracing new love

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 10-16, 2024 predicts embracing new love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 10, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Walk into a new love relationship. Say no to chaos at the workplace.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Save the best for this week

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 10-16, 2024. No major financial issues will be there but health can give trouble.
Walk into a new love relationship. Say no to chaos at the workplace. Prosperity permits smart investments this week. Pay special attention to your health.

Fall in love and explore the different forms of romance. Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks without compromising on quality. No major financial issues will be there but health can give trouble.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

A long-distance relationship requires more communication and this will even save a love affair that is on the verge of collapse. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Spend more time together and you both may even consider a vacation. Discuss the future as the second part of the week is also good for getting engaged. Introduce your lover to your parents and also be ready to share emotions both good and bad. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Despite the first week being not positive in productivity, you will cover it up in the second part of the week. Share new ideas and concepts at meetings and this will add value to your profile. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Have a proper financial plan. You need to be careful about this as a balance is required between income and expenditure. Be positive towards life and utilize the additional income for additional investments, such as share market or speculative business. Some Gemini natives will inherit property or even divide the wealth among children.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health this week. Some Gemini natives will develop asthma-related issues or chest infections that will require medical attention. Avoid travel hill stations this week. Pregnant females are advised to not take part in adventure sports. Those who plan to quit tobacco or alcohol can do it this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
