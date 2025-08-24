Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 24-30, 2025: These unexpected situations may arise
Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Some natives will develop respiratory issues in the second part of the week.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a master of the game
Maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. Financial issues may stop major monetary decisions. You should also exercise properly this week.
Troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Settle the existing professional issues and confirm your professional growth. Handle wealth carefully while your health is good.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
You may expect minor misunderstandings, but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some females will be successful in settling issues with their lover through open communication and save the relationship from the verge of a breakup. You may also see an old love affair coming back to life. However, married natives must avoid anything that may damage their marital life.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. Lawyers, armed service professionals, architects, professors, authors, artists, chefs, and copywriters will need to pull up their socks this week, and there is no scope for office politics. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities abroad.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
There will be financial issues, and it is crucial to keep a watch on the expenditure. You should stay away from the stock market. Some females will also become a part of the property dispute within the family. Be cautious while dealing with international clients, as there can be disputes related to finance. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of health. However, it is good to keep a watch on your lifestyle and ensure you give up both oil and sugar. You will get relief from viral fever or a sore throat. However, children may develop bruises while playing. Pregnant females need relief from office stress and should consider taking leave for a few days. Some natives will develop respiratory issues in the second part of the week.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
