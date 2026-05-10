Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 10-16, 2026: Sun-Mercury in Taurus may bring a career realisation

Weekly horoscope prediction says

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

A work matter may become harder to ignore this week. It can involve a senior, client, public role, deadline, title, or the way people see your effort. The week may begin with encouragement, but the real value comes when you look at your career with honest eyes.

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Sun-Mercury in Taurus can bring a practical realisation. You may understand what needs a clearer plan, what deserves more patience, or where you have been trying too hard to impress. Do not rush to prove yourself. A strong answer does not always need a loud move. If a responsibility grows, ask whether it supports your future or only keeps you visible. A useful talk around work can help you choose the next step. Ask the direct question instead of guessing what people expect. By the weekend, you may know which professional goal needs structure and which pressure can be reduced. Let your reputation grow through steady work. You do not need to perform confidence all the time. A quieter choice may show more authority than another attempt to look fully ready.

Love Horoscope

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{{^usCountry}} Work may take space, so love needs small warmth. If you are in a relationship, tell the other person when your mind is full. Do not let career pressure make your tone dry. A small explanation can stop distance from growing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Work may take space, so love needs small warmth. If you are in a relationship, tell the other person when your mind is full. Do not let career pressure make your tone dry. A small explanation can stop distance from growing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singles may feel drawn to someone mature, stable, or serious about life. Do not choose only because the person looks impressive. Notice whether they respect your time and feelings. Love feels healthier when admiration does not become performance. You can be strong and still need tenderness. Let someone meet the human part of you, not only the impressive part. Career Horoscope {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singles may feel drawn to someone mature, stable, or serious about life. Do not choose only because the person looks impressive. Notice whether they respect your time and feelings. Love feels healthier when admiration does not become performance. You can be strong and still need tenderness. Let someone meet the human part of you, not only the impressive part. Career Horoscope {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is an important professional week. Employees may deal with recognition, responsibility, public image, a client matter, or a senior’s expectation. A conversation may show what is expected from you and what needs better planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is an important professional week. Employees may deal with recognition, responsibility, public image, a client matter, or a senior’s expectation. A conversation may show what is expected from you and what needs better planning. {{/usCountry}}

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Business owners may review branding, service quality, pricing, customer trust, or the way their work is being seen. Students can benefit from choosing one serious goal instead of jumping between many. If feedback comes, use the useful part and leave the harsh tone behind. A career choice made calmly can bring better results than one made for attention. Your work improves when confidence and planning stay together. If someone notices your effort, accept it without trying to prove even more. Let good work speak for itself once in a while.

Money Horoscope

Money may connect with career, image, tools, client payments, travel, or work-related costs. Do not spend only to look successful or prepared. Ask whether the expense improves real quality.

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Savings should not be disturbed by pride. Investments need patient review. Trading should not be used to prove confidence. If salary, payment, or income is discussed, keep the point practical. You may see that your effort deserves better return, but the conversation should stay grounded. A professional cost is useful only when it has a clear purpose. If it only protects your image for a moment, wait. Do not pay for appearance while the basic work still needs attention.

Health Horoscope

Career pressure may affect your back, heart area, sleep, blood pressure, or general energy. You may carry tension while trying to look composed. The body can become tired when confidence becomes a performance.

Rest after serious work. Stretch your back, walk, breathe slowly, and reduce late-night planning where possible. Do not ignore tiredness because people expect you to lead. Your strength becomes more stable when your body is cared for. A calmer evening routine can help you return to yourself. Give your body quiet before sleep.

Advice:

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Let the career realisation guide your next move. Steady confidence will help more than over-effort this week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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