Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predicts a productive week
Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Libra from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. Have a great week in terms of wealth.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You can be a good guide
Open communication makes both personal & office life happy. Financially you are good and make crucial decisions. However, expect minor illness this week.
Troubleshoot the love issues through open discussion. You will deliver good results at the office which may pave the way to career growth. There is prosperity but health is a concern.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful when you go back to an old relationship. Some Libras will meet up with an ex-flame which may bring back the happiness but married natives may have troubles in the marital life. This week has been productive in terms of love. Single Libras will meet a special person while traveling or at a function. Some females will get married this week. Females may also get conceived. Some long-term love affairs that were on the verge of a break-up will get a new lease of life.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
No major complications will be there in the official life. Some Libras will see a change in the location. This will be more visible in the professional lives of government employees, healthcare professionals, and lawyers. Lawyers and doctors will see a highly busy week. Despite the good performance, some Libras will not be happy with the feedback. This may impact the morale. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Have a great week in terms of wealth. No major trouble will be there and this ensures you are good to invest in the stock market or speculative business. You may confidently invest in real estate. Consider buying a vehicle or even traveling abroad on a vacation. Some Libras will also inherit a property in the first half of the week.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Libras with a cardiac history will see minor complications in their health. Some Leos may also need hospitalization. Be careful while using the stairs or even while carrying heavy objects. Diabetes and high blood pressure can give you a bad time. Female Taurus natives may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857