Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predicts a productive week

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You can be a good guide Open communication makes both personal & office life happy. Financially you are good and make crucial decisions. However, expect minor illness this week. Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: Open communication makes both personal & office life happy.

Troubleshoot the love issues through open discussion. You will deliver good results at the office which may pave the way to career growth. There is prosperity but health is a concern.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you go back to an old relationship. Some Libras will meet up with an ex-flame which may bring back the happiness but married natives may have troubles in the marital life. This week has been productive in terms of love. Single Libras will meet a special person while traveling or at a function. Some females will get married this week. Females may also get conceived. Some long-term love affairs that were on the verge of a break-up will get a new lease of life.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

No major complications will be there in the official life. Some Libras will see a change in the location. This will be more visible in the professional lives of government employees, healthcare professionals, and lawyers. Lawyers and doctors will see a highly busy week. Despite the good performance, some Libras will not be happy with the feedback. This may impact the morale. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Have a great week in terms of wealth. No major trouble will be there and this ensures you are good to invest in the stock market or speculative business. You may confidently invest in real estate. Consider buying a vehicle or even traveling abroad on a vacation. Some Libras will also inherit a property in the first half of the week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Libras with a cardiac history will see minor complications in their health. Some Leos may also need hospitalization. Be careful while using the stairs or even while carrying heavy objects. Diabetes and high blood pressure can give you a bad time. Female Taurus natives may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857