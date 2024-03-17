Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 17-23, 2024 predicts a perfect love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are good at handling pressure Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 17-23, 2024. Single Libras may come across someone interesting in the first part of the week.

Have a perfect love life where you share emotions. Look for more opportunities at work to prove your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive this week.

Mutual respect is the key to a successful love life and you have it. Spend time to clear all professional tasks and also handle wealth diligently. Your health is also fine this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Spend more time with the lover and share every emotion, both good and bad. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Single Libras may come across someone interesting in the first part of the week. Express the feeling freely to have a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Some additional tasks will come up and the management or seniors trust your potential. Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall. Instead, take this up as a challenge and perform diligently. Students who have applied for admission to a foreign university will have a reason to smile this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. The inflow of wealth may not be as good par you expected. Some Libras will have to share the wealth with a sibling this week. You may purchase a property as well. However, read every document carefully to avoid future confusion. Traders dealing with computer accessories, textiles, footwear, and furniture will have a good return. Take the support of a financial planner to smoothen things. Smart saving is the best way to save for rainy days.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Handle minor health issues with attention. Some Libras may develop skin infections, pain in joints, or breathing issues. Children may develop bruises while playing. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Viral fever, throat infection, or digestion issues will also be common among Libras this week. Be careful while driving at night.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857