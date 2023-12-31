Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 tips to manifest your goals

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you have splendid ideas, utilize them! Ensure you have a great love life this week. Accomplish every professional task without fail. You are financially good to make crucial decisions as well. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 31- 6 Jan, 2023: Ensure you have a great love life this week.(Sagittarius Horoscope 2022)

Your relationship will be at its peak. No hurdle will impact your love life. Be ready to take up challenges at the office and resolve every professional crisis. Financial issues exist but health is good this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your sincere attitude in the romantic life will work out this week. Spending more time with the lover is a good idea to make the relationship stronger. Your parents will approve of the love affair and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Some Sagittarius natives have marriage on the cards. You may be proud of the dynamics and chemistry in the love relationship. For single natives, the chance of meeting a new partner is high this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life is good as multiple opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Ensure you take up every responsibility. Some tasks will demand multitasking and you will also see positive feedback from clients. Some persons who have just joined the organization need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. The second half of the week is good for attending job interviews.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will be reflected in the lifestyle. Sagittarius females will purchase gold jewelry this week. Some male natives will inherit property. You may also consider clearing a bank loan. As you’ll receive financial support from different sources, you may confidently donate money to charity or can also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. This week is also good for investing in real estate or even having a celebration at home.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about what you eat and should also maintain a proper lifestyle. Start attending a yoga session or a gym. Start the day with mild exercise and ensure you consume a balanced diet rich in proteins. Asthmatic patients need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasy.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857