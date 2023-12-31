Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 predicts accolades at work
Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Scorpio from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. There will be prosperity in the life.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, expect no miracles; but great moments this week
Settle the troubles in the love life with care. Professionally you are good. Your wealth will be good and handle it smartly. Be careful about your health.
Troubleshoot love-related issues. Major tasks will be assigned at the workplace and you will successfully accomplish them. Life will see prosperity but ensure you take care of your health.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Be realistic in your love life, Minor issues may be there in the first half of the week, but you will be successful in settling them. Keep official pressure outside while spending time with the family. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Plan a surprise romantic dinner for your lover which will make the day charming. Male Scorpios need to stay out of extramarital relationships.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
You will see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Some new projects will open up chances to grow. Your performance will win accolades from clients and this will reflect in appraisal. If you are in business, it would be better not to make changes in policies and plans but to continue with the current plans. Students applying to foreign universities will see positive results. Some professionals will also relocate abroad.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
There will be prosperity in the life. However, you need to keep a tab on your expenditure, and the horoscope states you will spend limitlessly on luxury items, impacting your financial condition. The first half of the week is good for making smart investments. Consider the luck in speculative business. The return will be good. A relative or sibling may demand financial help and you may provide it.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Handle the medical issues with confidence. Despite the health horoscope stating positive things, some Scorpios will see minor issues including breathing problems. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Those who want to quit both tobacco and alcohol can pick this week as you will be successful.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
