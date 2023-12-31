Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 expect good results soon
Read how 2024's first week will pan out for (Sun sign) from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. Be careful to not complicate the medical issues.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges
Keep the love relationship intact and also contribute to professional success. Financially you are good but minor medical issues may come up this week.
Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Overcome the challenges at the office to be professionally stronger. Wise utilization of wealth is needed. Minor health issues may happen.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Handle love-related issues with a sincere attitude. Despite minor trouble in the first half of the week, the week will end with a happy note. Those who are in search of love will find one. Some Taurus natives may find a lack of privacy in their love life. Talk with your partner about this. This week is good to fix marriage and your parents will approve the relationship.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Ensure you are committed to the new assignments. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show the willingness to take up risky tasks. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. Some seniors may try to demotivate you. But do not give up and instead deliver better results. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Be sensible when it comes to financial issues. Do not overspend but you are good to buy home appliances or electronic devices. Some traders will see good returns this week. Entrepreneurs will also raise funds for future business expansions. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful to not complicate the medical issues. Despite the horoscope stating good health, some ailments will give you a bad time. Take a proper diet and drink plenty of water. If you are keen to give up smoking, this is a good time. Children may fall while playing and may have minor bruises. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week. You should also be careful while driving at night.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857