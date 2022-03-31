Weekly Panchang from April 1-7: Find out auspicious days, transits & festivals

The Hindu New Year will begin on April 2 with Pratipada tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This will bring in celebrations, happiness, prosperity and abundance for all. In Maharashtra, this will mark the celebration of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Apart from this, there are many auspicious muhuratas this week for purchase of property and vehicle. This week will also see a planetary war (graha yudh) between Mars and Saturn and transit of Mars to Aquarius. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious days for marriage at this time due to placement of Sun in Pisces which is considered inauspicious for solemnizing marriage.

: There are no auspicious days for marriage at this time due to placement of Sun in Pisces which is considered inauspicious for solemnizing marriage. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable Chaitra lunar month.

: There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable Chaitra lunar month. Property Purchase Muhurat : It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 1 from 10:40 am onwards. Apart from this, April 7 (06:05 am to 10:42 pm) is also an auspicious time.

: It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 1 from 10:40 am onwards. Apart from this, April 7 (06:05 am to 10:42 pm) is also an auspicious time. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: The auspicious muhurat for purchase of vehicle is available on April 6 (06:06 am to midnight) and on April 7 (06:05 am to 08:32 pm).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enter Aquarius sign on April 7, 2022, Thursday at 03:35 pm

Mercury will enter Revati nakshatra on April 2, 2022, Saturday at 01:00 am.

Planetary war between Mars and Saturn from April 03, 08:55 pm to April 06, 05:22 pm.

Moon Taara Asta (combustion) is ongoing from March 31, Thursday at 01:47 pm to April 2, Saturday at 11:26 am.

Mercury Taara Asta (combustion) is in operation from March 14, 2022, Monday at 05:53 am to April 12, 2022, Tuesday at 07:32 pm.

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana (Saturday, April 2, 2022): Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri. Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days festivity. Our scriptures have well defined rules and guidelines to perform Ghatasthapana during a certain period of time at the beginning of Navratri. Ghatasthapana is invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it wrong time, as our scriptures forewarn, might bring wrath of the Goddess Shakti. Ghatasthapana is prohibited during Amavasya and night time. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi.

(Saturday, April 2, 2022): Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri. Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days festivity. Our scriptures have well defined rules and guidelines to perform Ghatasthapana during a certain period of time at the beginning of Navratri. Ghatasthapana is invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it wrong time, as our scriptures forewarn, might bring wrath of the Goddess Shakti. Ghatasthapana is prohibited during Amavasya and night time. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi. Ugadi (Saturday, April 2, 2022) : Ugadi is New Year according to Luni-Solar calendar. Ugadi is celebrated as the first day of the year by people of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On this day new Samvatsara, which is cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by unique name. Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by the people of Maharashtra. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day.

: Ugadi is New Year according to Luni-Solar calendar. Ugadi is celebrated as the first day of the year by people of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On this day new Samvatsara, which is cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by unique name. Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by the people of Maharashtra. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day. Gudi Padwa (Saturday, April 2, 2022): Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is Marathi New Year according to Luni-Solar calendar. It is celebrated as the first day of the year by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. On this day new Samvatsara, which is cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by unique name. Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Ugadi by the people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Both Gudi Padwa and Ugadi are celebrated on the same day.

Moon positions This Week

Chaitra Amavasya - Chaitra Amavasya will be from March 31 (12:22 pm) to April 1 (11:53 am). Amavasya is the Hindu calendar's new moon day. It is an important day since a large number of rituals are done exclusively on Amavasya Tithi. Amavasya on a Monday is referred to as Somvati Amavasya, while Amavasya on a Saturday is referred to as Shani Amavasya. All days of Amavasya are suitable for performing Shraddha rites to please ancestors. Amavasya is also an excellent day for Kalasarpa Dosha puja.

About Panchanga

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;info@astrozindagi.in&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;neeraj@astrozindagi.in&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Url: &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;www.astrozindagi.in&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

