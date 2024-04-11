Weekly Panchang from April 12-18, 2024: Ram Navami, Sun Transit Aries, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week holds immense significance for spiritual endeavours and new beginnings. We will celebrate the sacred festival of Ram Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, the embodiment of virtue and righteousness. Additionally, we will observe the Sun's transition into the sign of Aries, ushering in a renewed energy, ambition, and leadership phase. This transit is auspicious for new beginnings, goal-setting, and initiating important ventures. It is also an auspicious time for those seeking to tie the sacred bond of marriage or acquire property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on April 18, Thursday (12:44 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on April 18, Thursday (12:44 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 12, Friday (12:51 AM to 05:58 AM, Apr 13) and on April 18, Thursday (05:52 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 12, Friday (12:51 AM to 05:58 AM, Apr 13) and on April 18, Thursday (05:52 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on April 12, Friday (01:11 PM to 05:58 AM, Apr 13) and on April 15, Monday (12:11 PM to 05:54 AM, Apr 16).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Aries sign on April 13 (Saturday) at 09:15 PM

Venus enters Revati Nakshatra on April 14 (Sunday) at 04:41 AM

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 30-degree angle on April 15 (Monday) at 01:05 AM

Jupiter enters Krittika Nakshatra on April 17 (Wednesday) at 02:57 AM

Venus and Saturn at a deep 30-degree angle on April 17 (Wednesday) at 08:20 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Lakshmi Panchami (April 12, Friday): Lakshmi Panchami honours the goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. Devotees offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings for abundance and prosperity.

Rohini Vrat (April 12, Friday): Rohini Vrat is a Hindu fasting observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls on the Rohini Nakshatra (star) and is observed to seek divine blessings, especially for marital harmony and happiness. Devotees typically observe fasts and perform puja rituals on this day.

Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti April 13, Saturday): This day marks the beginning of the new year according to the traditional solar calendar. It signifies the Sun's transition into Mesha Rashi, or the zodiac sign of Aries. This astronomical event is believed to usher in renewal, growth, and abundance.

Baisakhi (April 13, Saturday): Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and the harvest festival in Punjab. It holds religious significance for Sikhs, commemorating the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Festivities include vibrant processions, traditional dances, and joyful gatherings.

Yamuna Chhath (April 14, Sunday): This festival, also known as Yamuna Jayanti, honours the sacred Yamuna River and coincides with the Chaitra Navratri. This festival marks the day relating to Yamuna's descent to Earth. As the daughter of the Sun God Surya and sister of Yama, the god of death, Yamuna holds a special place in Hindu mythology.

Rama Navami (April 17, Wednesday): Rama Navami, a Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and recite scriptures. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil and inspires righteousness.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 12: 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM

April 13: 09:10 AM to 10:46 AM

09:10 AM to 10:46 AM April 14: 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM

05:10 PM to 06:46 PM April 15: 07:32 AM to 09:08 AM

07:32 AM to 09:08 AM April 16: 03:34 PM to 05:11 PM

03:34 PM to 05:11 PM April 17: 12:21 PM to 01:58 PM

12:21 PM to 01:58 PM April 18: 01:58 PM to 03:35 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779